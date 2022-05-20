Beazley (LON:BEZ) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 670 ($8.26) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 630 ($7.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 541 ($6.67) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.09) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazley has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 518.88 ($6.40).

LON BEZ opened at GBX 473.40 ($5.84) on Tuesday. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.36). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 422.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 437.87. The firm has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

In other news, insider Raj Agrawal bought 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,887.60 ($2,326.92). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($24,706.29).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

