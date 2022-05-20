Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.15.

NYSE BBWI traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 287,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,639. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.01. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth $1,327,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth $18,662,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

