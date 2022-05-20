Barclays Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $35.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Affirm from $58.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered Affirm from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.50. Affirm has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Affirm by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502,492 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Affirm by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.