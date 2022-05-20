Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,700 ($33.28) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($27.74) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.57) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.28) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.28) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,478.57 ($30.55).

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,599 ($32.04) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £131.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,751.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,437.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,040 ($37.48).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

