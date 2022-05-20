Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,400 ($41.91) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAL. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($37.23) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.31) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($53.01) to GBX 3,900 ($48.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,533.75 ($43.56).

Get Anglo American alerts:

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,467 ($42.74) on Monday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £46.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,740.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,389.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($48.31), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($2,951,810.90).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.