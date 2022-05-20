Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,400 ($41.91) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAL. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($37.23) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.31) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($53.01) to GBX 3,900 ($48.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,533.75 ($43.56).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,467 ($42.74) on Monday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £46.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,740.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,389.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($48.31), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($2,951,810.90).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

