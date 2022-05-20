Bank of America Begins Coverage on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVAX. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

NVAX opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $108.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $277.80.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post 25.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,066,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $88,297,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after purchasing an additional 596,322 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

