Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Position Lessened by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,722 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after purchasing an additional 389,134 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after purchasing an additional 243,197 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $19.66.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Ballard Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.