Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 63,400 Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 63,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4,468.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 203,156 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,997,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 199,600 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,082.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 126,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

LCTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dipti Amin acquired 35,000 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $57,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,650 shares of company stock worth $83,887. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

