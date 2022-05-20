Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 14,700 Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $5,640,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $4,176,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 493,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,887,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James W. Green bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,629.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.