Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.32.

Shares of BIDU opened at $125.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.90. Baidu has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Baidu by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 604,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,886,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Baidu by 42.3% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 93,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

