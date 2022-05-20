Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Babylon (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Babylon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Babylon in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Babylon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of BBLN opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Babylon has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,315,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,980,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Babylon by 29.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

