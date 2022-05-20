Baader Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €115.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($119.79) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €113.00 ($117.71) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($123.96) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($143.75) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($121.88) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Symrise stock opened at €101.30 ($105.52) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €107.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €113.93. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($59.33) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($76.54).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

