B. Riley Cuts Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target to $94.00

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Azenta’s FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Azenta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. Azenta has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a net margin of 301.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

