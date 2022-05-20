AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RCEL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of RCEL opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.96. AVITA Medical has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $94,496.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 51.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in AVITA Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AVITA Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in AVITA Medical by 24.1% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AVITA Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. 29.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVITA Medical (RCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.