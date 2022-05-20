Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.25

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.83.

APR.UN stock opened at C$13.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11. The stock has a market cap of C$543.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$11.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.09.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

