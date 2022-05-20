Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys £19,521.60 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin purchased 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,660 ($20.46) per share, with a total value of £19,521.60 ($24,065.09).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Michael Tobin acquired 3,067 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($19.35) per share, with a total value of £48,151.90 ($59,358.85).

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Tobin acquired 815 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,830 ($22.56) per share, with a total value of £14,914.50 ($18,385.72).

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Michael Tobin purchased 802 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,865 ($22.99) per share, with a total value of £14,957.30 ($18,438.49).

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Tobin acquired 533 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,870 ($23.05) per share, with a total value of £9,967.10 ($12,286.86).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Tobin acquired 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,890 ($23.30) per share, with a total value of £9,941.40 ($12,255.18).

On Thursday, March 10th, Michael Tobin bought 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($23.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,888.80 ($12,190.34).

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Tobin bought 835 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,770 ($21.82) per share, for a total transaction of £14,779.50 ($18,219.30).

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Michael Tobin bought 542 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,820 ($22.44) per share, for a total transaction of £9,864.40 ($12,160.26).

Shares of LON:BOOM opened at GBX 1,425 ($17.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £231.15 million and a PE ratio of 43.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,930.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,615.33. Audioboom Group plc has a one year low of GBX 580.10 ($7.15) and a one year high of GBX 2,278.50 ($28.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

