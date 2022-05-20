AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AU Optronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
About AU Optronics (Get Rating)
AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.
