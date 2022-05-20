ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Laurentian from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.43.

Shares of ATA stock traded up C$0.40 on Friday, reaching C$35.09. 262,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,111. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$29.00 and a 12-month high of C$53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.70.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

