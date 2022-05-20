Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.47 to C$14.44 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of AI stock opened at C$12.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.96. The company has a market cap of C$554.55 million and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86, a current ratio of 79.18 and a quick ratio of 77.63. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$12.07 and a one year high of C$15.49.

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.02%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

