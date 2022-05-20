Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $360.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.56.
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $174.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.05. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
