Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ATER shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,209,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,829,532. Aterian has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.25.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Aterian had a negative net margin of 80.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aterian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
