Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATER shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Aterian by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Aterian by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 29,032 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aterian by 327.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,209,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,829,532. Aterian has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Aterian had a negative net margin of 80.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aterian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

