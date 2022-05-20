Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,850 ($22.81) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($33.28) to GBX 2,500 ($30.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.35) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.05) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,436.67 ($30.04).

ABF opened at GBX 1,579.50 ($19.47) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,389 ($29.45). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,652.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,842.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Graham Allan bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £34,320 ($42,307.69).

About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

