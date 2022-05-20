Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artesian Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $47.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

In other Artesian Resources news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $53,953.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $30,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $500,788. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 102,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

