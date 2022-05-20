ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 541.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 35,583 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.96. 14,667,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,019,455. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

