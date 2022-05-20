Arjuna Capital Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arjuna Capital cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.4% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Bank of America by 30.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.45. 46,924,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,350,754. The company has a market cap of $277.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

