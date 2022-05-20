ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Reaches $0.0091

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. ArdCoin has a market cap of $2.52 million and $38,200.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ArdCoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

