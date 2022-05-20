Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 39,708 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 55.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 43.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 150,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 45,726 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 142,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

