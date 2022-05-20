ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,909. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other ARCA biopharma news, insider Fund Lp Funicular bought 122,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $276,492.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,048,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,688.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 397,017 shares of company stock worth $907,185 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

