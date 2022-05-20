Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of ABUS opened at $2.34 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.66.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 352.49% and a negative return on equity of 271.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,541,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 847,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 505,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 225,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,774,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 91,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.