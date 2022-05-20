APYSwap (APYS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $551,810.09

APYSwap (APYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $551,810.09 and $78,699.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.26 or 0.00835640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00510415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033058 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,779.65 or 1.71525671 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008657 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

