Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.75 billion-$18.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.83 billion.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day moving average of $136.85. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $35,673,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aptiv by 334.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after buying an additional 179,383 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,141,000 after buying an additional 173,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

