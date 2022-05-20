Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti purchased 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 385,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $153,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.