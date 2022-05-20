Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $101.71 and last traded at $102.45, with a volume of 677883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.74.

The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.