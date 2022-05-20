Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.59-$1.95 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.59-1.95 EPS.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,056,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,073. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.53. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $102.99 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 150.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.29.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

