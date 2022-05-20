Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.59-1.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.74. 10,056,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,503,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.53. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 150.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

