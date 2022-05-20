Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.43.

Shares of APPN opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $42.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.82.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 39,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.16 per share, with a total value of $1,964,728.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,940,000 shares in the company, valued at $390,330,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $284,564.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 826,428 shares of company stock worth $40,549,885 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Appian by 1,352.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 33.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

