Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) vs. Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Financial Analysis

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Astra Space shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and Astra Space’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A Astra Space N/A N/A -$257.78 million ($1.06) -2.53

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astra Space has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% -1.86% Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and Astra Space, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00

Astra Space has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.57%. Given Astra Space’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

About Astra Space (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

