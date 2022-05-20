API3 Trading Up 4.7% This Week (API3)

API3 (API3) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One API3 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00006426 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $72.14 million and $12.77 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, API3 has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,058.20 or 0.99985426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00101729 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

