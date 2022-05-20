AnRKey X ($ANRX) Price Tops $0.0134 on Major Exchanges

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $83,428.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded up 54.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00591809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00420135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033071 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,962.07 or 1.58688779 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008671 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,519,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars.

