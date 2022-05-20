AnRKey X ($ANRX) Price Tops $0.0134 on Major Exchanges

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $83,428.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded up 54.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.
  • Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.
  • Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00591809 BTC.
  • XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.
  • Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001768 BTC.
  • Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00420135 BTC.
  • Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033071 BTC.
  • PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,962.07 or 1.58688779 BTC.
  • Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008671 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,519,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

