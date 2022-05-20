Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Shares Down 0.2%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 260 ($3.21) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

