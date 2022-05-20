Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires £134.92 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Duncan Wanblad acquired 4 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,373 ($41.58) per share, for a total transaction of £134.92 ($166.32).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,467 ($42.74) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.97) and a one year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.60). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,740.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,389.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.91) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($37.23) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.91) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.31) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,533.75 ($43.56).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

