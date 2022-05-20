Analyzing NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) & Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NovaGold Resources and Timberline Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -51.33% -21.16% Timberline Resources N/A -28.98% -27.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Timberline Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.13) -44.00 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$4.71 million ($0.03) -6.00

NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Timberline Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Timberline Resources beats NovaGold Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Timberline Resources (Get Rating)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral prospects in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. The company also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

