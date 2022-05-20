Analyzing Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) & Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Can-Fite BioPharma and Ascendis Pharma A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 1 10 0 2.91

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $163.40, indicating a potential upside of 79.30%. Given Ascendis Pharma A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ascendis Pharma A/S is more favorable than Can-Fite BioPharma.

Volatility & Risk

Can-Fite BioPharma has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Can-Fite BioPharma and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma $850,000.00 28.79 -$12.61 million ($0.69) -1.30 Ascendis Pharma A/S $9.20 million 564.02 -$453.81 million ($9.36) -9.74

Can-Fite BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Can-Fite BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Can-Fite BioPharma and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma -1,478.90% -145.21% -88.04% Ascendis Pharma A/S -3,281.45% -54.58% -39.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Can-Fite BioPharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Can-Fite BioPharma (Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. It also develops Namodenoson that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as in Phase IIb trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company develops commercial predictive biomarker blood test kit for A3AR. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has license and collaboration agreement with CMS Medical to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Piclidenoson and Namodenoson; and collaboration agreement with Univo Pharmaceuticals to identify and co-develop specific formulations of cannabis components for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. The company was formerly known as Can-Fite Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. in January 2001. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia. In addition, the company develops TransCon toll like receptors 7/8 agonist for intratumoral delivery; and TransCon IL-2 ß/g for systemic delivery. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

