Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target at $3.52

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

