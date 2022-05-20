Analysts Expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.82 Million

Brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) to post sales of $31.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.92 million and the highest is $32.80 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $28.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $127.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $133.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $132.96 million, with estimates ranging from $120.21 million to $150.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMRE. B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $24,828,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $19,389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $10,448,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 18.2% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,865,000 after purchasing an additional 527,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GEM Realty Capital grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 110.4% in the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 694,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 364,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.04. 468,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $854.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.02%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

