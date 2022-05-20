Analysts Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.47. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZH. TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BZH traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,185. The company has a current ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $467.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.92. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $24.37.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

