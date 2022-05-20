Analysts Expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Bandwidth reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 over the last ninety days. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000.

Shares of BAND traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. 7,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $513.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Bandwidth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

