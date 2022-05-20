Analysts Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will announce $330,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $360,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics posted sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:VTGN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,196. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

