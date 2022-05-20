Analysts Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. PetIQ posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,315,000 after purchasing an additional 202,414 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PetIQ by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PetIQ by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth $4,532,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

PETQ stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.80 million, a PE ratio of -28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

