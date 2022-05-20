Analysts Anticipate Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,598,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,078,000 after acquiring an additional 234,677 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,162,000 after acquiring an additional 831,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,645,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,671,000 after acquiring an additional 74,973 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

